Harare Prophet Bans Sex for Married Couples For 12 Days | WHERE IS MAKANDIWA NOW?

Staff Reporter| At the beginning of each year, many preachers have for years engaged in threatening believers saying that unless they give some money or that they fast instance for (10) ten days, they will not have breakthroughs in the year. Last year followers of Emmanuel Makandiwa were told that they must give a $77, $777, $77777 seed offering that will guarantee success in the year. Makandiwa has since been exposed for defrauding a Harare couple over $1,5million after the man who claims he speaks on God’s behalf, also recommended a fraudster to the aforementioned couple’s assistance. Another of these threats was revealed yesterday when the Harare prophet Madungwe in a ZimEye snap interview, confirmed that he has banned sex for 12 days from the 3rd January to the 15th January. The development come as Bible experts warned that preachers are utilizing Holy Biblical scripts to manipulate believers so that they get rich. AUDIO BELOW –



