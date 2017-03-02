Harare Runs Out Of Water

MOST parts of Harare’s Central Business District have been dry for the past two days after council experienced technical challenges at Warren Control.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme confirmed the local authority was facing water supply problems in the city centre, the northern suburbs, Msasa and the heavy industrial area.

“Warren Control had a power failure and this affected our delivery lines into the city,” Chideme said.

“We are currently working on the technical faults and expect complete restoration of water supplies by 1 March (yesterday).

He said the western and southern suburbs and Mbare were not affected by the shortages as they get their water directly from Prince Edward and a direct feed from Morton Jaffray. – Newsday