Harare, Sunridge Hit By Total Darkness 4 Days On

Harare’s Sunridge surbub has been hit by total darkness four days running.

“I’m dismayed to know that Sunridge suburb (around Hallingbury School) is again in the dark for the past 4 days!,” announced MP Jessie Majome.

She spoke through her notice statement titled, “Beware Transformer Oil Robbers.” There are reports that 8 more transformers have been compromised in the Marlborough area.

Majome thanked one resident, Chenjerani Sakala for playing a part in the complaints.

She continued saying, “To add my voice to yours residents, I queried ZESA at Mabelreign Shops who recorded the fault number as 68874. I was told that it’s because the local transformer was drained of oil by vandals.



“They hope to fix it by tomorrow and said they will update me on progress.

“The increasing insecurity of transformers needs strong security measures including iron cages and even rapid response alarms as were done by proactive fellow Harare Westerners in Marlborough. ZESA should invest in those but pleads poverty. Yet we pay for our power in advance- talk about breach of contract! If ZESA stopped wasting money on frivolous ZANU PF party publicity like the ad in the picture that I’m taking the minister to task about Parliament of Zimbabwewee, it would afford the measures needed to keep power supply on. I’m also pressing for ZESA to fund its infrastructure security but have so far been denied permission to tour our Harare West electricity supply circuit I fear because I’m in the opposition. Am still pushing.

“Meanwhile let us be vigilant on vandals, be proactive AND report all faults to the ZESA 24hr hot line 04706453, or visit our depot at Mabelreign Shops 24hrs. For this fault please follow up citing fault no 68874. “As your MP I act to amplify your voices- the louder our voices together the better.

On my part I will update you as soon as I get an update. Please do yours.” Your Jessie Fungayi Majome