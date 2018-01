2/2: Spokesman for cellphone dealers says Godwin Gomwe was NOT part of fight against “MDC” youths in Harare CBD at dusk on Tuesday. @matigary @Mavhure @HMetro_ @ZimMediaReview @Wamagaisa @lashiasn @nickmangwana pic.twitter.com/rGwdhvnuIi

— Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) January 3, 2018