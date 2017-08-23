Has Mugabe’s Final End Come On Us?, Google Says Mnangagwa’s Tribe Now Most Popular -PICTURES

ZIM GET READY FOR A KARANGA PRESIDENT

Staff Reporter| With every online poll in the last 2 weeks favouring Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has Robert Mugabe’a era shut in on us? – Search networking giant, Google, has printed shocking records showing that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Karanga tribe has risen in popularity in the last 13 years towering boisterously against Robert Mugabe’s Zezuru tribe.

The search popularity is seen in graphs revealed for the first time last week by ZimEye.com which also show that the Karanga are now now not only unbeatable, but continue to steadily rise, in what could be an indication on wild suggestions that they are now the most dominant tribe.

Google is playing a historic role in predicting how a future Zimbabwe will be, as ZimEye.com reveals. A point to note is how accurate the Google stats are as seen in the fact that the Karanga’s popularity dropped sharply when Mnangagwa was kicked out of the succession race in 2004 and Joice Mujuru appointed in his place. On that day, the Karanga’s popularity fell like a thud to way below the Zezuru’s.

Unrelated variable

Another albeit unrelated component profiled by ZimEye shows how even searches for Masvingo are by far more superior to those for Zvimba. In fact, Zvimba’s search popularity has gone on a sudden decline in the last 3 years. SEE THE SHOCKING GRAPHS (“Interest over time” explained – Numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. Likewise a score of 0 means the term was less than 1% as popular as the peak):

What does this mean? –