Hashtag Activists A New Breed Of Zanu PF Untouchables? – Who Are These People?

Grace Kwinjeh | Frantz Fanon writes in Wretched Of The Earth, “Each generation must discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it, in relative opacity.”

Fanon writes again on the failure to break from colonial and nationalist politics which can be described as another instance of what he called ‘false decolonization’ or ‘political decadence.’

Fanon explains why this narrative is crucial to the emerging political discourse in Zimbabwe, and understanding the increased scrutiny over the recently formed hashtag movement; in which citizens are demanding more accountability from their leaders, refusing that anyone is sacred. Fanon says, “it is already senile before it has come to know the petulance, the fearlessness, or the will to succeed of youth.”

As I on this column in the next few weeks dive into the broader context of this discourse it is important to bring in both a historical narrative and its current replications, so as to answer the question why the liberation of Zimbabwe always seems to self abort at crucial times. Why are we spending so much time discussing Linda Masarira’s drunken behavior, or Patson Dzamara’s antics, furthermore why does Fadzayi Mahere shield liars?

Why is the hashtag movement seeming to be on a counter change agenda, killing the real activism in Zimbabwe? Who are these people?

What Zimbabwe are we creating as we jump from one oppression, springing from nothing but human worship, diving into even greater occultism of ‘holy’ untouchables, mere human beings who cannot be questioned?

Sadly, no sooner had the leadership of the hashtag movement been exposed to power and its glory did they morph immediately with no shame and in the most absurd manner into the very systems they claim to be breaking away from – MDC and Zanu PF.

Consequently, the fact that the hashtag movement sees absolutely nothing wrong with this conversation is disturbing and deeply worrisome, as they stand daily speaking out against injustice and yet seem as this column will prove, that she is unable to put the same ethos and values into practice.

The fact that people like advocate Mahere are put on a pedestal of activism glory, from which all are barred to scrutinise or question is a tragedy in the making. Robert Mugabe, an intelligent, eloquent orator who some have even equated to Jesus Christ, is birthed again in our very midst, and we chose silence?

Fanon saw through the pitfalls of our nationalist movements, at a time when they were revered demi-Gods in their different nations by people blinded by the prospect of ending colonialism, the consequences we daily suffer from and no other country has shed more painful tears a result of an arrogant, selfish nationalist government than Zimbabweans under Zanu PF.

That is why I have started this series of articles simply titled, “#Hashtag Movement A New Breed Of Zanu PF Untouchables ?” to deal with the complex issues of fighting for democracy, demanding accountability, refusing to be blackmailed and intimidated; above all expose a rot whose stench many are beginning to smell, inside the very social media in which the hashtag movement was birthed.

The first concern is to do with moral leadership, what lessons can suffering Zimbabweans learn from the ‘struggles within the struggle’ during the war of liberation as documented by the late Masipula Sithole? Sithole does not rule out the possibility of conflict in political organisations, however what matters is how the leadership responds and handles the conflict. The 70’s ‘struggle within the struggle’ claimed lives, one of them of the highly esteemed politician Herbert Chitepo.

Those questioning Linda’s outrageous public behavior are under attack.

Consequently, what can we learn from the way the hashtag movement respond to criticism?

I write not just as a senior editor in ZimEye but an activist too who carries the scars and burdens that go with struggling for a democratic Zimbabwe. I will not seek at this juncture to labour with my own story of sacrifice in service to our nation Zimbabwe, but rather prefer to get straight to the point. That I feel sad and insulted by the attacks leveled against ZimEye, my work as I daily demand accountability from democrats. Why are democrats difficult to reason with? Just last week we had Linda Masarira taking us on another merry go round that the police were after her accusing her of carrying a gun. It turns out Masarira was drunk and perhaps high on something else, nonetheless, she wasted our time as journalists we have more important matters to cover.

The very time that Linda was pulling her antics, there was breaking news of a great magnitude, 43 people lost their lives after a King Lion bus was involved in an accident in Karoi. The whole newsroom was diverted from this most urgent matter, all energy going to Linda, for whom we were greatly concerned; she told us they accused her of having a gun; we panicked: this is serious. Turns out once again a lot of what Linda said and did was not true. Was Patson Dzamara really in the ICU? Perhaps advocate Mahere will shed light into this and also on why she fronts behind a man well known for fraudulent activities beginning with his fake degree he confesses he purchased, to the many acts of faking illness he concurs he has performed. – Another curious matter – his conduct around his brother Itai’s disappearance before and after, amid his private access to the Bonyongwe family, plus his secret access to President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona.