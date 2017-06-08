Head Crashes School Bus, 1 Killed, 3 Injured

A school headmaster lost control of a school bus he was driving in Tsholotsho and it overturned killing his brother-in-law and injuring three pupils.



Bubude Secondary School head, Mr Duncan Ndlovu was also injured in the accident that occurred at the 113km peg along Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road on Tuesday at around 5PM.

The headmaster was on his way to Tsholotsho High School to collect the school volleyball team after a match.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the accident.

“I confirm that we received a report of a headmaster in Tsholotsho who was driving a school bus and lost control upon approaching a curve at the 113km peg along Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road.

“The vehicle veered off the road and when he realised that he was off road, the driver applied emergency brakes resulting in the bus overturning, ” she said.

Insp Makonese said one person died and four others were injured including the driver.

The deceased, Cedrick Gwenzi (22), was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with intestines protruding but died on admission.

A parent who did not want to be named said his two daughters were among the injured but they were in a stable condition at Tsholotsho District Hospital.

The parent said the accident occurred at around 5PM at Grain Marketing Board Turnoff as the bus headed to Tsholotsho High School to pick the volleyball school team after a match.

“Mr Ndlovu had picked up his daughter somewhere at Tsholotsho Centre and was on his way to pick up the school team when the accident occurred,” he said. – state media