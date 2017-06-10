Headman Threatens To Ban Churches

A headman has threatened to ban pastors whom he accused of destroying traditional culture.

Headman Chaka, born Takaendesa Chaka, warned priests and church ministers to mind their own business and desist from being ‘agents of imperialist.

The headman said this while addressing hundreds of mourners gathered for the burial of one Eva Madyauta nee Masiiwa at Maketo village.

“It remains a mystery whether we are going to see God or not. These preachers are serving our erstwhile enemies. How would you feel you pastors and priests when you die the following morning your children call you a goblin? (sic).

“You preachers you must stop that forthwith or risk being banned. You are compromising our culture and we won’t permit that. As chiefs, we know that witches are there but even government says otherwise,” Chaka said.

On a different note, Chaka said he was greatly honoured by President Robert Mugabe who commissioned the construction of a dualised Beitbridge – Harare highway in his area.

“The President once taught at Driefontein with the great statesman Leopold Takawira and has full knowledge of this area.

“He knows that this area has mermaids and is sacred so it was important to appease the ancestors here. I killed a black cow and talked to the mermaids,” he claimed. Tell Zimbabwe