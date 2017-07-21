Headmaster Beds School Girl, Lessons Disrupted for 2 Weeks, Parents Explode

Headmaster speaks

By Terrence Mawawa| There was pandemonium at a local school as parents demonstrated against the headmaster who allegedly impregnated a pupil.

Parents gathered at Revuli Secondary School and disrupted lessons for two weeks calling for the dismissal of the headmaster, Nyunguma Mandava.

The parents accused Mandava of having sex with the pupil several times until she fell pregnant.

“Irate parents disrupted lessons for two weeks as they demonstrated against acts of misconduct by the school head.The pupils also participated in the demo.It is said Mandava had sex with the girl until she fell pregnant,” said a staff member who declined to be named.

“Parents from Manyama and Bhani Villages gathered at the school for a fortnight, calling for Mandava’ s dismissal,” he said.

A local parent, Tawanda Mugabe, said: “Mandava is abusing our children so he must be fired. There is overwhelming evidence about Mandava’ s acts of gross misconduct.We will keep on putting pressure on the authorities we no longer want to see him at the school.The protests are gathering momentum with each passing day and there is no going back.”

Mandava confirmed demonstrations were held at the school.He however would not disclose what led to the protests.

“Yes it is true some parents gathered at the school but I am not allowed to comment on what took place. You can call the district office ,” said Mandava.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director, Zedius Chitiga was not immediately available for a comment on the matter.