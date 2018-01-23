Headmaster collapses and dies at Ministry offices

By Paul Nyathi

Governement workers and members of the public at Mtshabezi Government Complex in Gwanda were on Monday morning left shell shocked when a headmaster collapsed and died while doing business at the Ministry of Education provincial offices in the complex.

The headmaster from a school in Insiza District who was identified to ZimEye.com arrived at the Ministry offices to drop off some documents is reported to have complained of feeling hot and dizzy shortly after arriving at the offices before he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

Medical staff from nearby Gwanda Hospital declared the man dead when they were called in a few minutes after he collapsed.

This is the second time in as many years that a headmaster collapses and dies at the offices.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Philisani Ndebele did not respond to a ZimEye.com written enquiry on the death but police officers at Gwanda Central Police confirmed attending to a sudden death case at the offices.