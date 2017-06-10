Healing ‘Prophet’ Inserts Manhood Into Mentally Ill Patient

A self-proclaimed prophet from Inyathi district who allegedly woke up his client at about midnight and led her to a bushy area for a healing session but ended up raping her once, has been arrested.

Tinashe Mutangai (36) from Mbembeswana village in Inyathi allegedly raped the 27-year-old woman from Nkayi.

A court heard that the woman who lived with a mental illness was given $2 after the rape.

Mutangai appeared before regional magistrate Ms Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze facing a charge of rape.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to June 14.

“I didn`t rape her. I only prayed and conducted a cleansing ceremony,” said Mutangai.

During cross examination, the woman`s relative said Mutangai wanted to bribe his victim’s family to withdraw the case.

“We received a call from the prophet begging us to withdraw the case. He promised to give us money if we withdrew the charges against him,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Caroline Matanga said on April 2, the woman went to visit the prophet in the company of her brother.

Ms Matanga said at around midnight, Mutangai went to the room where the woman was sleeping and woke her up.

“The accused person who was carrying a bucket of water woke up the woman and ordered her to follow him into the bush so that they could start the healing process. When they were in the bush, the accused person raped the complainant once,” said Ms Matanga.

He then allegedly gave the complainant $2 to thank her for the service but warned her against reporting the matter to the police claiming he was immune to arrest.

Ms Matanga said the woman reported the abuse to her relatives who then reported the rape to the police leading to Mutangai’s arrest. – state media