Health Experts Express Concern At Proliferation Of Drug Resistant STIs, Urge Partners To Use Condoms

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Health experts in the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council have expressed concern at the proliferation of drug resistant Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Speaking in Masvingo yesterday officials from the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council said they were extremely concerned about the increase in cases of drug resistant STIs.

According to details obtained from recent surveys some patients diagnosed with STIs are not responding to treatment, the officials said.

In a statement read during a public awareness programme in the city, the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council urged partners to use condoms during intimacy.

“We have discovered that some STIs are resistant to drugs and this has become a matter of concern.

It is therefore advisable to use condoms during intimacy,” read the statement.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, STIs have been on the rise due to socio- economic factors and most of the cases have been recorded at Great Zimbabwe University.