UFIC Woman Dies Despite Makandiwa’s “Anointed Prayers” For Healing

Staff Reporter| A heart patient who approached spiritist preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa for prayers, died soon afterwards despite joining the man’s church and being promised all would be well.

The woman, a well known singer, had even joined Makandiwa’s church (singing) praise and worship team after being promised she would be healed at the preacher’s so called “anointed” hands, it was revealed at the weekend as people bemoaned a fake claim latched onto by Makandiwa that he has healed socialite and actor, Mai Titi.

Makandiwa is on record claiming that he and his Ghanaian mentor, Victor Boateng, are God’s advisors who are greater than Jesus Christ and daily stop God from committing sin. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW).

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi explodes MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi speaks: THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

The development comes while Makandiwa continued boasting that he has healing powers which anyone who joins him will benefit from.

Makandiwa is on record responding to a ZimEye.com classic expose of his fake miracles, bragging that anyone who comes close to him will be healed. “Why don’t you bring your own fat bellies so I heal them,” the necromancer said in the below video (STORY CONTINUES BELOW):

But Mrs Joyce Semeti, Makandiwa and his wife paraded last year, died last October several months after joining Makandiwa. She died at Arcadia Medical Centre after having been unwell for some time and her daughter, Rejoice Simeti, confirmed the musician’s death saying the family was still in shock.

“She has been unwell and we took her to Arcadia Medical Centre today (yesterday) where she passed on. We cannot believe what has just transpired,” she said.

These observations came out of a weekend discussion over socialite and actor Mai Titi’s public announcement and claim that she has been healed of cancer.