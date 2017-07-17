Heartless Rapist Says Victim Asked For It

A 23 year old man from Bulawayo who allegedly raped an 18- year-old woman who had gone to borrow an axe from him has told a court that the complainant was his girlfriend who had asked for a quickie.

Mgcini Ngwekhazi from Cowdray Park who pleaded not guilty to rape before magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza, was remanded in custody to July 19.

The victim stays in the same suburb.

In his defence Ngwekhazi said he was in a relationship with the complainant.

He said: “I didn’t rape her because she was my girlfriend. She requested a quickie and even removed her panties as she was in a rush.She only started screaming when her aunt came to look for her.”

Ms Moreblessings Ngwenya, Ngwekhazi‘s tenant, confirmed the relationship and said complainant visited the accused a number of times.

The prosecutor, Mr Tinashe Dzipe, told the court that on May 17 at around 2PM, the complainant was sent to Ngwekhazi’s place of residence to ask for an axe.

She found him drinking beer with his friend, identified only as Gift .

Ngwekhazi told the complainant to get inside the house and take the axe from one of the rooms.

Mr Dzipe said Ngwekhazi later followed the complainant and locked the door from inside.

He then asked to have sexual intercourse with her, but she refused. Ngwekhazi, the court heard, fondled the victim’s breasts and she screamed for help.

To keep her silent, Ngwekhazi allegedly slapped her several times in the face, tripped her and she fell on the blanket that was on the floor.

He allegedly raped her once.

Mr Dzipe said the woman informed her aunt and they reported the matter to Cowdray Park Police Station.- state media