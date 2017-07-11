Heavily Pregnant Woman Joins Gang Of Armed Robbers, Pounce On Truck Driver

Two female robbers including a seven-month pregnant woman were arrested after robbing a truck driver at Lundi Business Centre in Mwenezi on June 26, 2017. The two were in the company of two male accomplices, Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Musiiwa was told.

They were each sentenced to eight months in prison after the Magistrate noted that the gang was using a pellet gun. Three months of the sentence was suspended leaving them with an effective five months each.

The quartet, Brighton Tachiona (42), Bekezela Sesoma (40); both males, Grace Kamukirimu (36) and Ntando Ngwenya (31) both females robbed Jonathan Mandalas and got away with R2 700, US$5.00 and a Samsung Galaxy A6 tablet.

“We robbed the driver in order to get money for our bus fare,” said the accused persons in mitigation.

Prosecutor Willard Chasi said on June 26, 2017 the quartet armed themselves with a BB CAL black 4.5mm pistol, 215 pellets and nine pellets loaded in the magazine. On the same day Mandalas was driving a tanker truck coming from South Africa proceeding to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mandalas then stopped at Total Garage, Lundi business centre in Mwenezi to fix the jumbo legs of the truck.

Chasi said during the process of fixing the jumbo legs, the four accused persons connived and hatched a plan to rob Mandalas.

When Mandalas finished fixing the truck, Tachiona, Sesoma and Kamukirimu followed him and begged for transport to Ngundu business centre in Chivi but Mandalas refused as his company does not allow him to carry passengers. However after pleadings, the driver later changed his mind and gave them a lift.

After driving for 500 metres, Tachiona produced a pellet pistol from his pocket and pointed it at Mandalas ordering him to stop the truck by threatening to shot him if he failed to comply.

Mandalas brought the truck to a halt and jumped off and the trio chased and wrestled with him until he managed to escape. He was assisted by another motorist who carried him to Ngundu Police Station while the accused fled into the bush and later joined Ngwenya.

The four were later arrested by police at Zizhou homestead while seated in their parked vehicle. Police recovered all the material used in committing the offense. -Masvingo Mirror