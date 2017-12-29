HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON JACOB ZUMA: Judge Rules That President Must Be Impeached

By Farai D Hove| Victory for the new ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa – hell has broken loose on South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma after the Constitutional Court declared that he must be impeached. The ruling even dismisses the whole parliament house which months earlier voted against the impeachment.

Zuma, the current President of Africa’s most industrialized economy, can now be impeached although it was not immediately clear at the time of writing what steps parliament are now to take.

Today’s fall comes short in the heels of his ex-wife Nkosazana’s sudden loss to Ramaphosa two weeks ago.

“We conclude that the assembly did not hold the president to account … The assembly must put in place a mechanism that could be used for the removal of the president from office,” Judge Chris Jafta declared Friday morning.

He continued saying, “properly interpreted, Section 89 implicitly imposes an obligation on the assembly to make rules specially tailored for the removal of the president from office. By omitting to include such rules, the assembly has failed to fulfill this obligation.”

The judgement is also a victory for Julius Malema’s EFF party who sued parliament.

It was not immediately clear what steps the ANC will now take as Zuma’s faction still controls key posts.

“The ANC will study the judgment and discuss its full implications when the National Executive Committee meets on the 10th January 2018,” the party said in a statement.