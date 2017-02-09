HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON MUJURU: 2 Committee Meetings Explode

Staff Reporter| Hell has broken loose on People First leader Joice Mujuru following her firing of 7 senior members of her party yesterday.

As an additional senior party cadre exited Mujuru’s party through a snap resignation this morning, there are now two National Executive committee meetings today: One at Mujuru’s private residence and one at the party offices. The first one will be conducted by Mujuru with her remainder of followers while the other will be conducted by the expelled elders, Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Margaret Dongo and others.

Feelers from the ground indicate to ZimEye that overnight businessman Ray Kaukonde has obtained the backing of the Gumbo faction to lead it.

ZimEye is reliably told youths are set to demonstrate denouncing Mujuru at designated places today. More to follow as events unravel.