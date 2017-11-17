HELP: Eight-months baby needs $15 000 heart op

A FAMILY from Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb is appealing for help to raise $15 000 to take their eight months old daughter for an emergency heart surgery in India.

Rudorwashe Grace Moyo was last month diagnosed of a congenital heart disease known as tricuspid atresia.

Her mother, Ms Tendai Moyo said Rudorwashe struggles to breathe and her mouth and eyes were turning blue.

“I am appealing to well-wishers to help us raise $15 000 for my daughter’s surgery. We are not able to raise the money as I am unemployed,” she said.

“Her doctor, Dr Mary Nyathi said the disease was discovered late as it should have been discovered at birth so Rudo needs an emergency surgery to save her life. It was only discovered last month when I took her to the clinic after she had flue.”

Ms Moyo said the money will cover the surgery, flight fares and accommodation in India.

“Dr Nyathi at Mpilo said Rudo’s left side of the heart was malfunctioning that’s why she had difficulties in breathing and she recommended the surgery. Her heart beats very fast, and she sweats a lot,” said Ms Moyo.

She said Rudorwashe also needs medication and oxygen as she awaits the surgery. Ms Moyo said there is a fundraising website and a WhatsApp group to reach out to anyone who wishes to save baby Rudorwashe’s life.

“Anyone with any form of help is welcome to visit the webpage www.generosity.com/medicalfundraising/babyrudorwashe-s-life-saving-heart-surgery or contact me on 0713 155 700. Those willing to help with money may deposit on ZB Bank Account 4307453101200 or Ecocash 0785516142,” she added.- state media