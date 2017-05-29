Herald Assaults Kasukuwere Again

The state media has taken another brutal aim at ZANU PF’s Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere once again.

The broadsheet which is controlled by the Emmerson Mnangagwa faction, says Kasukuwere is now to hear on what it claims is “his fate.”

Kasukuwere is facing a litany of allegations that include claims of plotting to topple President Mugabe whom he has just spent over 4 days in Mexico with. Why and how would Mugabe conjoin a man “guilty” of treason as claimed, to be part of his entourage? In a recent interview, some war veterans stated he is innocent.

The report continues stating: to give credence to his alleged questionable leadership, last week, Kasukuwere brewed a shocker after he made a unilateral decision to disqualify Pearson Meeting Mbalekwa from contesting in the party’s primaries for the Chiwundura by-election via a text message.

Leader of the Kasukuwere probe team, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, told The Herald yesterday that they had completed the report and it would soon be presented to the President.

“We have finalised the (Kasukuwere) report and what is left is for us to present it to His Excellency, President Mugabe,” he said.

Asked when the report would be tabled to the President and Politburo, Adv Mudenda said: “That I cannot tell.”

Sources close to the matter said the report might be presented to the President this week because it was long overdue.

“I am sure that the report will be presented to the President this week because this matter has dragged for too long,” said the source. “The issue is now creating problems in the party and should be brought to finality.”

Among other things, Kasukuwere is accused of presiding over factionalism in Zanu-PF, through setting up parallel structures with a view to deposing President Mugabe at an envisaged special Congress.

It is alleged that Kasukuwere bulldozed a number of individuals — including high-ranking officials — to influential positions across various structures of the ruling party.

Mashonaland Central was the first to blow the whistle on Kasukuwere for trying to engineer President Mugabe’s ouster via parallel structures primed for an Extraordinary Congress of the party.

Other provincial executives then turned up the heat, signing petitions calling for the removal of the national commissar.

This saw Zanu-PF’s President and First Secretary, Mugabe, assigning the case to a high-level probe team led by Adv Mudenda.

Zanu-PF organs and affiliate organisations last week said Kasukuwere’s case needed closure as it risked affecting preparations for next year’s harmonised elections.

They said Kasukuwere, who was rejected by nine of the party’s 10 provinces, continued to sow seeds of division in the revolutionary party by making unilateral decisions yet he should have recused himself from commissariat business until his case was dealt with by the Politburo.

Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators (ZILIWACO) vice chairperson Josephine Gandiya said Kasukuwere was no longer fit for public office.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Mr Chris Mutsvangwa rebuked Kasukuwere’s abuse of power.