High Court Bans Water Disconnections | LATEST

The High Court has upheld previous rulings that it is illegal for Harare City Council to disconnect water supplies to defaulting businesses and residents without a court order.

The city, however, says it is going to appeal against the decision at the Supreme Court.

Last year the city got a reprieve after a High Court judge gave it the green light to disconnect water for defaulting residents without a court order provided it follows provisions of the Harare (Water) By-laws S.164/1913, which require that council gives 24 hours’ notice to affected parties before disconnections.

The High Court, however, said where the bill was genuinely disputed, there should be recourse at the courts before council disconnected the water supply to the consumer.

The court made the ruling in a case in which Harare lawyer Mr Tinofara Hove who took Harare City Council to the High Court seeking to stop the city from disconnecting his water supplies without a court order after accruing an $18 600 water bill.

