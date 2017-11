The High Court has ordered the reinstatement of former Gweru mayor, Hamutendi Kombayi and ward 4 councillor, Kenneth Sithole, fired early this year by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere for alleged criminal abuse of office.

In a judgment delivered yesterday, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi said the two MDC-T councillors had been fired unjustifiably and ordered their immediate reinstatement without loss of allowances and benefits.- Newsday