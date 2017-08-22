Higher Political Stake In Zuma Arresting Grace Mugabe

The Department of International Relation’s (Dirco) decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity is a contested one, but bigger political issues were at stake.

This is according to Simon Allison, Africa Editor at the Mail & Guardian.

Already we saw the little spat between South African Airlines and Zimbabwean airlines on Sunday. That surely was not unrelated to what was happening in the corridors at Dirco.

— Simon Allison, Africa Editor at the Mail & Guardian

Allison says that the relationship between South Africa and Zimbabwe is vitally important for both countries. In South Africa’s case, Allison says that we host a huge population of Zimbabwean nationals so we can’t separate from the country entirely.

He adds that the range of South African businesses in Zimbabwe also could have been affected.

As growth declines in South Africa, Southern Africa has been identified by many corporations as the way forward. Zimbabwe is a major part of that.

— Simon Allison, Africa Editor at the Mail & Guardian

With the Southern African Development Community summit on, Allison says that straining the relationship between Zuma and Mugabe would have hindered the potential to take the whole region forward.

Allison says that the South African government did have options when dealing with Grace Mugabe’s alleged assault of Gabriella Engels, but chose to take the path of least resistance.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    I agree there were bigger political stakes in this case; so I guess the issuing of Diplomatic Immunity by SA was the best route under the circumstances.

    Strategically, this saves the ANC govt from a Diplomatic quandry that it had found itself, in that it takes the matter out of their hands and places it firmly in the hands of Civil Society. So, like in the Omar Al Bashir ICC and the Zim farmers case, the SA government can never be blamed by the Zim government or SADC should the Courts rule in favour of Civil Society.

    Once the Diplomatic Immunity is set aside by the Courts, SA as a government are in the clear and can always argue they tried to fight in the corner of African Solidarity. Henceforth it now becomes a matter between Grace and the SA Courts.