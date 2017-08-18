Highlanders and Dynamos Dump Botswana Tournament

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwean football giants, Highlanders and Dynamos yesterday pulled out of the four team Super Cup tournament scheduled for Francistown Botswana today.

The teams made the declarations in two separate statements late yesterday announcing that the teams will no longer be travelling after the sponsors failed to meet contractual obligations.

Highlanders were first to pull out of the tournament through a statement issued by club CEO Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube.

“We wish to inform that our club Highlanders F.C will no longer be participating in the Supa Cup in Botswana on August 19, 2017 as originally indicated,” read the statement.

“Our withdrawal has been a natural consequence owing to failure by the organisers of the tournament to adhere to previously agreed contractual obligations.”

Fellow giants Dynamos later also announced their withdrawal also citing similar reasons.

“Dynamos Football Club is no longer travelling to Botswana due to some unfulfilled contractual obligations,” said the club in a statement to its supporters in the club’s official Facebook page.

“We wish to advise all our fans and stakeholders that the Super Power Tournament has been postponed to a date to be advised in due course.”

The sponsors of the tournament were expected to pay an appearance fee of 5 000 Botswana Pula to each of the players participating in the tournament. The money was meant to be deposited into the clubs accounts a fortnight ago but this was still not done by late yesterday prompting the teams to withdraw from the tournament.

Both Highlanders and Dynamos had been given time off from their Premiership games by the PSL to take part in the tournament.