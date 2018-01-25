Highlanders Disqualify “Un-rehabilitated” Candidate From Contesting Elections

By Paul Nyathi| Highlanders Football Club has disqualified its former chairman, manager and player Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda from contesting club chairman elections describing him as un-rehabilitated after a previous dishonesty case.

The club’s Board of Directors met on Tuesday and resolved to disqualify Sibanda from contesting elections for the second time in a row.

Sibanda had submitted his nomination papers last week to contest for the club’s top post against retired army officer Kenneth Mhlophe at the club AGM set for the 4th of February.

In a decision which was arrived at after a vote by the ten member Board, 6 members voted that Sibanda be disqualified while 4 voted that he should be allowed to contest.

Sibanda was found guilty of diverting for personal use funds received from a Belgian club that had bought Obadiah Tarumbwa from Highlanders in 2010. He was banned from all club activities for three years with one year suspended. He was admitted back into the club and had his full membership to the club reinstated.

However, a letter from the Highlanders’ board secretary, Matthew Sibindi disqualified Sibanda from contesting elections after a similar disqualification four years ago.

The board accused Sibanda of rendering his services to a rival club after he was reinstated into the club after having serviced as Bantu Rovers Chief of protocol in 2015.

The letter said should Sibanda ever seek office at the 92-year-old club, he must start from the lower echelons and not the top post, which in this case is that of executive chairman.

“I have to advise that the full board of Highlanders Football Club met on Tuesday, 23 January 2018 to consider your appeal. The following verdict came out of the deliberations of the meeting.

“The board felt that since you were pardoned in 2012 to enable you to participate in club activities, you have not shown your commitment to the club in terms of community work. The board also realises that you are one of the most experienced members of the club by virtue of the different posts you held at the club. It was therefore expected that you should have voluntarily used that experience to further the interests of the club.

“It was noted that you offered your services to another football club, but you did not do so to Highlanders Football Club. For proper and full rehabilitation, you have to, after the pardon, start from the lower structures of the club and not to bounce back at the helm of the club, especially considering the financial misdemeanour you went through.

“For the sake of good corporate governance and to bring confidence and trust to our sponsors and potential sponsors, you have to take this important fact into consideration. In view of the above, it was therefore resolved that the board agrees to fully rehabilitate you on condition that your participation in the club administration and management should start at the lower echelons and not this top post, which is the executive chairman in this instance. That your candidature following your nomination is therefore not confirmed because of the facts given above,” said the letter signed by Board Secretary Sibindi.