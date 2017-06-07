Highlanders Fan To hold Solo Demo Against PSL Ruling

Staff Reporter| A self proclaimed die hard Highlanders fan says he will be undertaking a one man demonstration against the Premier Soccer League over a disciplinary ruling against his beloved football team.

In a widely circulated social media posting, Josphat “Mzaca” Ngulube says that he will this Friday afternoon undertake a solo demonstration in the streets of Bulawayo denouncing “the harsh punishment” effected on Highlanders FC by the PSL Disciplinary Committee over an abandoned league match against perennial rivals Dynamos on May 14.

The PSL Disciplinary Committee this week found Highlanders guilt of causing abandonment of the match when the team’s fans violently protested a Dynamos equalising goal in the 42nd minute. The protest led to a 45 minute stoppage which ultimately forced the referee to call off the match.

In its ruling the Disciplinary Committee gave the match to Dynamos on a three nil scoreline plus three points and ordered Highlanders to pay a further $4 000 fine for failing to control its fans.

In his posting, Ngulube says that he will march the streets of Bulawayo CBD from 12 noon before delivering a press statement at the Joshua Nkomo memorial stature in the city centre at 13:30hrs.

Amongst issues he claims will be highlighted in his statement is the harsh punishment effected on Highlanders by the PSL. He also claims that he will speak about poor officiating by the referees which he describes as being corrupt and will also speak about suspected corruption in the administration of football in the country.

Ngulube says that he will include in his statement the suspension of Highlanders Chairman Peter Dube by Zimbabwe Football Association Chairman Philip Chiyangwa.

Comment could not immediately be obtained from Ngulube. Police in Bulawayo also claimed that they were not aware of any possible demonstration scheduled for the CBD on Friday.