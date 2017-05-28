Highlanders Fans Explode Into Violence Again

Sports Reporter| Highlanders fans yet again went wild and nearly caused a last minute abandonment of a Castle Premiership match against FC Platinum in Zvishavane on Sunday.

The Highlanders fans protested a last minute penalty awarded to FC Platinum by throwing missiles into the pitch causing a 15 minute stoppage time before the penalty was eventually converted by Petros Mhari.

At the end of the match the fans invaded the pitch wanting to effect instant justice on the match officials who had to leave under police escort.

Anti riot police had to be called in to control the rowdy supporters using tear smoke.

Dynamos took their revival a gear up with a convincing 3 – 1 defeat of inform ZPC Kariba whom are coached by loyal Dynamos son Sunday Chidzambwa.

On fire Black Rhinos could not take any of prophet Walter Magaya’s anointing ice water by hammering his Yadah Stars through a Gift Mugabe 75th minute goal.

Champions CAPS United laboured to a one all draw against a spirited Triangle FC at Gibbo Stadium in Triangle.

Championship hopefuls Ngezi Platinum proved to be in serious business with a spirited 3 – 2 win over fighting Bulawayo City at home.

Highlanders are currently sitting on a pending disciplinary action from the Premier Soccer League over an abandoned match against Dynamos on June 14 due to crowd trouble. The latest incident is likely to invite for a stiffer penalty on the Bulawayo giants.

Dynamos 3 (Emmanuel Mandiranga 32′, Denver Mukamba 57′, Quality Kangadze 90+2)

ZPC Kariba 1 (Daniel Chakupe 79′)

…..

Black Rhinos 1 (Gift Mugabe 75′)

Yadah FC 0

…..

FC Platinum 1 (Petros Mhari 90+)

Highlanders 1 (Ngulube)

…..

Triangle 1 (Simba Makoni 68′)

CAPS United 1 (Kudzanai Nyamupfukudza 65′)

…..

Hwange 0

How Mine 0

…..

Ngezi Platinum 3 (Tichaona Mabvura 41′, Walter Mukanga 44′, Qadr Amin 53-penalty)

Bulawayo City 2 (Rainsome Pavari 17′, Zephania Ngodzo 56′)

……

Chicken Inn 0

Shabanie Mine 0

…..

Earlier

Bantu Rovers 0

Harare City 2 (Martin Vengesayi 56′, Grey Kufandada 86′)