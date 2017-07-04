Highlanders Fans Gear Up To Disturb Dynamos Match

Staff Reporter| Rowdy Highlanders Fans are mobilising each other to cause mayhem at this weekend’s Premier Soccer League match featuring rivals Dynamos and Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The fans are circulating social media messages calling on the fans to come out in numbers for the match dressed in Dynamos’ blue colours and cause mayhem at the match and force it to be abandoned.

The move by the Highlanders fans comes after Dynamos were awarded a win and three points for an abandoned match played with Highlanders in May.

The fans who claim to be in possession of cheap Dynamos replica t-shirts for the day are calling on their collegues to purchase the Dynamos regalia which they say will be made available in the city centre starting on Wednesday.

The message making round in the social media further warns genuine Dynamos supporters of possible violence on them on the day. The highly tribal message says that Dynamos should never find peace when playing in Bulawayo until ZIFA Chairman Philip Chiyangwa who they claim hates Highlanders resigns from ZIFA.