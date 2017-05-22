Highlanders Fans Raise $1450 Towards Team Fine

Staff Reporter | Highlanders Football Club fans, have collectively raised $1450 in five days, after launching a drive to raise an estimated $3500 which is a mandatory Premier Soccer League fine imposed on a team, for causing abandonment of a match, due to the team fans trouble.

On Sunday 14 May, Highlanders Fans in the usual orderly Empankweni Stand at Barbourfields Stadium, violently contested against an equalising Dynamos FC goal which they believed was offside, leading to a forty five minutes stoppage of the match, which ultimately caused the match officials to call off the game after 41 minutes play.

Highlanders have since been summoned to appear before a PSL disciplinary committee tomorrow to answer charges for the abandonment of the match, due to crowd trouble from their fans.

In a statement released on Monday morning club Treasurer Donald Ndebele, said that the fans had collectively raised $1 451.01 through various fundraising initiatives.

The Cub Ecocash Biller Code (70662) shows that the fans raised a total of $889.06. While a fan organised road show calling for an end to violence and crowd trouble at the team’s matches raised a total of $355.45.

$206.50 was raised through further collections, which were done through fans who volunteered to pay a little extra to watch the team play at Barbourfields Stadium, away to Bantu Rovers on Saturday which Highlanders won by 2 goals to 1.

Ndebele thanked the fans for their commitment and urged them to continue with the contributions as the targeted amount has not yet been reached.

“Thank you to those who have contributed. To those who haven’t contributed yet,the time is NOW.The team needs your financial support. We can do this and we are counting on you,” said Ndebele.

Several fundraising activities are still ongoing with a number of the Club Fans social media chat groups WhatsApp are coordinating their own activities.

Foreign supporters groupings in the United Kingdom and South Africa have also reported to be involved in fundraising activities towards the fine. The biggest chunk of money is expected to come from the Highlanders Supporters Association in South Africa who have always been involved in continuous fundraising activities for the club.