Highlanders FC Appear Before PSL Disciplinary Committee

Sports Reporter | Highlanders yesterday appeared before the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee on charges of crowd trouble which resulted in the abandonment of their league match against rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields stadium on the 14th of June.

In a statement released early this morning the PSL said that judgement on the matter has been reserved and will be released soon.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has reserved the judgement in the matter involving Highlanders FC following a hearing that took place on Tuesday 23 May 2017 at the Premier Soccer League offices,” reads the statement.

Highlanders are being charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations.

In terms of order 31 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations; It is an Act of Misconduct on the part of the Club where; 31.1.13, Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.