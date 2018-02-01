Highlanders Star “Turns Into A Chicken” | Tavengwa Hara Confirms Asssessments

By Terrence Mawawa| Veteran midfielder Simon Munawa is desperate to join

Chicken Inn after being offloaded by Highlanders.

The 30-year old was not offered a new deal following the expiry of his contract at the end of last year.

Chicken Inn spokesperson, Tavengwa Hara confirmed Munawa’s presence at the club.

“He (Munawa) is being assessed by the coaches and they will be able to make a decision

after the friendly match against Zanaco on Friday. On Monday next week we will also have a training match against Nkana FC at the same venue,” Hara said.

Munawa together with Eric Mudzingwa, Tendai Ngulube, Allen Gahadzikwa and Ralph Matema were released by the Bulawayo Giants while foreigners Yves Ebabali and Tambwe Kalunga had their contracts terminated by mutual agreement.