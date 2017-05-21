Highlanga-Bosso Coach Not Impressed By Players

Following Highlanders victory over Bantu Rovers yesterday at Barbourfields, Dutch coach Erol Akbay was still not impressed with players performance during the Castle Lager Premiership match.

The Dutchman publicly criticised his players for a lackluster performance following a midweek draw against Harare City in Harare after which he vowed to make changes.

Changes he did make – and the team won, but still Akbay was not impressed.

“We played good football in the first half but lack of communication between the goalkeeper and the defender cost us that goal. We got a lot of chances and could have scored more. We made tactical changes in the second half and scored but it was not very good for me.

What’s good is that we got the three points,” Akbay said after the match.

Akbay made five changes to the team that played during the week giving foreign players Yves Ebabali and Tambwe Kalunga a chance.

But it was Bantu Rovers who had a dream start to the match.

Highlanders’ defender Peter Muduhwa had the ball in the back of his own net, beating goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda off a harmless looking cross by Obriel Chirinda within 10 minutes of play.

Highlanders got the equaliser moments later through King Nadolo, pouncing on a spill by goalkeeper Notice Dube who had initially saved Ralph Matema’s header.

Bosso then made tactical changes in the second half, introducing Brian Banda and Prince Dube, with the latter getting the winner in the 64th minute.

He shrugged off a challenge by Shadreck Nyahwa after receiving a flick-on from Matema before sliding past goalkeeper Dube from inside the penalty box.

Bantu Rovers’ manager Agent Sawu was disappointed by the defeat but commended his boys for a spirited performance.

“We are disappointed with the result but happy with the performance of the boys. It was just a lapse of concentration that got Highlanders the second goal. What is important for us is that we played and we scored,” Sawu said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures at a glance:

Yesterday: Chapungu 1-0 Harare City, Tsholotsho 1-2 Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers 1-2 Highlanders, FC Platinum 2-0 Yadah FC

Today: (All matches kickoff at 3:00pm unless stated otherwise) – Ngezi vs ZPC Kariba (Boabab, 1pm), Dynamos v Shabanie Mine (National

Sports Stadium), Triangle vs How Mine (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Hwange (Morris Depot), Chicken Inn vs CAPS United (postponed)- The Standard