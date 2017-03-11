Hillside Teachers Collège Lecturer Dies In class

A lecturer at Hillside Teachers’ College in Bulawayo collapsed and died in his office yesterday morning.

Paul Ndlovu, a lecturer of English, was allegedly found dead at about 10AM.

A post mortem is set to determine the actual cause of death.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected.

“I can confirm the sudden death of a lecturer at Hillside Teachers’ who was found dead today (yesterday) in the morning. He was found dead in his office. His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) by Hillside Police for post mortem,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

It could not be established yesterday if Ndlovu was suffering from any ailment. Hillside Teachers’ College Principal Mr Edward Gumpo said: “I can neither confirm nor deny the matter. I’m not cleared to comment on such issues. Such communication has to come through head office.”

Some students at the college said a security guard found Ndlovu’s body and alerted officials who then called the police.