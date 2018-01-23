HIstoric Heavy Snowfall As Davos Meeting Starts

Reports say the snow-fall has resulted in the closure of roads making it difficult for vehicles and people to move around.

As the World Economic Forum kicks off in the Swiss ski-resort of Davos, the town is experiencing the heaviest snow-fall in 20 years.

The snow fall has resulted in the closure of roads making it difficult for vehicles and people to get around.

Some of the Swiss residents say they have never seen such thick heavy snow fall.

“The big challenge as a driver is that there is a lot of snow on the roads and it’s blocking the road, there’s a lot of traffic jam. It could affect the participants reaching congress on time,” said one resident.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is leading a high-powered delegation of business and political leaders including Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha.- SABC