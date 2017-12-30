Hlongwane Spills The Beans On Police: THERE ARE INVOICES

The former Sport Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, who is alleged to have been a member of Grace Mugabe’s G40 faction, has begun speaking against his arrest.

Hlongwane has questioned the police on his arrest which comes two days before another ZANU PF official Shadreck Mashayamombe’s house was last night raided by suspected party enemies and the police have said the attackers were motivated by political rivalry.

Police have of late saod he was found with 10 tonnes of soya beans.

Hlongwane’s lawyer, Nqobani Sithole has denied that his client was found with 10 tonnes of soya beans. He has said that the arrest was meant to victimise thr man since no charges were preferred.

Hlongwane’s lawyer is quoted by the local Daily News saying, “there were no charges that were preferred against my client. When the police got to his place, they were looking for rice and maize but they couldn’t find either. They instead found beans, which they took.

“There are invoices which we showed the police, which they have, showing the source of the donation.

He also said that contrary to reports, his client gave a witness statement and not a warned and cautioned statement.”