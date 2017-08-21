HORROR ACCIDENT: 10 Killed More Injured After Kombis Collided



10 people died while 13 were injured when two commuter omnibuses collided at the 59km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway just before Musami Cross business centre.

Witnesses told ZimEye.com that the two omnibuses crushed head on after one of the drivers tried to overtake another vehicle at a blind curve crushing head on to the oncoming mini bus.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident indicating that details on the accident are still coming through.

Four people died on the spot, two who were transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare were pronounced dead upon arrival while four others were pronounced dead upon arrival at Musami Mission Hospital in Murewa.

Eyewitnesses said one of the kombis which was travelling from Murewa to Harare encroached onto the lane of another vehicle in a bid to overtake resulting in a head-on collision.

Of the injured, eight were transferred to Parirenyatwa, three to Murewa Hospital and two to Musami Mission Hospital.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner, Charity Charamba confirmed the incident and warned public transport operators to abide by the road rules and regulations and always be cautious on the roads.- Agencies