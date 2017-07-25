HORROR ACCIDENT: 12 People Burnt Beyond Recognition In Kombi Accident

By Staff Reporter | At least 10 people have been burnt beyond recognition in an accident involving a Kombi and a Honda Fit along Mvurwi-Centenary highway,Monday afternoon.

Eye witnesses say the two vehicles had a head on collision which resulted in both vehicles catching fire.

“A Nissan Caravan kombi collided with a Honda before the vehicles went up in flames,”said one of the people who claimed to have seen the accident happening.

The witness said doctors had a busy day at the accident scene as they ferried the injured to Mvurwi hospital.

He also said the scene of the accident was now a black spot.

“The place has become a black spot following a nasty accident that happened on the same area a few months ago,”ZimEye.com failed to get a comment from police spokesperson Charity Charamba as her phone was not reachable.