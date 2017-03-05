HORROR ACCIDENT: 3 Killed While Four Injured Along Harare-Bulawayo Highway

Three people died while four others were injured when a Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla along Harare-Bulawayo highway on Friday night.

The accident occurred at around 11pm at the 268km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo highway near Regina Mundi High School when a Gweru-bound Volkswagen Golf which had five people on board encroached onto the right lane ahead of an oncoming Toyota Corolla resulting in the head on collision.

Gweru Provincial Hospital medical superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed that three bodies from the accident were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary while the four injured persons were treated and discharged.

“I can confirm that we received three bodies of people who died in an accident which occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo highway on Friday night.

“Four people were injured in the same accident but they were treated and discharged because they sustained minor injuries,” he said.

A police officer told Sunday News that the two vehicles collided head on when the driver of the Volkswagen Golf encroached onto the right lane, resulting in the head on.

The officer said three people, one person from the Toyota Corolla and two from the Volkswagen Golf died on the spot.

He said the bodies of the three were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary while the injured people were taken to the same hospital for treatment. – State Media