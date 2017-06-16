HORROR ACCIDENT: 3 Mourners Killed In Car Crash

Staff Reporter | At least three mourners are reported dead in a road accident which happened this morning just outside Gwanda.

The three are reported to have died in West Nicholson sixty kilometers outside Gwanda on the Beitbridge – Bulawayo highway.

According to ZimEye.com sources at the scene of the accident, the driver of a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was towing a trailer with a corpse from Johannesburg for burial in Bulawayo, may have dosed off and lost control of the vehicle killing the three people on site.

Seven more people who were in the vehicle were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where their conditions are reported to be varying from stable to critical. More to follow…