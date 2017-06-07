HORROR ACCIDENT: 4 Young Men Killed, After Car Smashes Into Tree

Four young men have died in a horrific accident when a car they were travelling in smashed into a tree.

The youngsters who work at a car wash were rushing to Gweru to fix a client’s car which had been damaged when they misused it.

Shurugwi Hospital environmental health officer Francis Maronde went to the carwash in town and left his Toyota Allion there for cleaning.

The four reportedly took advantage of Maronde’s absence to drive around in the vehicle but they damaged it in their joy ride.

They then decided to quickly drive the car to Gweru for fixing before the owner came back.

As they approached Chikwingwizha, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the road, rolled and crashed into a big tree, killing three of them immediately while the other died later at the spot before emergency services had arrived.

The car was damaged beyond repair.

Among them was a Form One student who was identified as a son to Sister Esther Thomas who happens to be Maronde’s colleague at work.

Another victim was identified as a tenant at Sister Thomas’s place while the other was son to a Shurugwi Covenant Ministry church pastor.

It was also said that none of the four boys had a drivers’ licence.- tell zimbabwe