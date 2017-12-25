HORROR ACCIDENT: 5 Killed In Runde River Bridge Crash

Five people died and 5 others were injured in an accident which involved a haulage truck and a cross border commuter omnibus along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

The accident occurred at the Runde River Bridge.

Three died on the spot and the other 2 died upon admission at Masvingo General Hospital.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the accident was a clear case of negligence.

She said the driver of the omnibus had total disregard for the passengers he was carrying as evidenced by his attempt to overtake in front of oncoming traffic.

She urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads and only overtake when it’s clear.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba also urged motorists to avoid speeding.

She also called on passengers to play their role by confronting drivers who break road rules and speed.

In the event that the drivers are adamant, she urged members of the public to call on Harare Number 04-748836, saying the police will be able to assist them.- state media