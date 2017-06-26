HORROR ACCIDENT: Amaveni School Head Killed, 3 Others Injured

The headmaster of Amaveni High School in Kwekwe died on the spot while his three colleagues escaped with injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road trying to avoid a pothole.

Mr Stanslous Mugwanda died at the crash site while three other headmasters escaped with injuries ranging from bruises to broken limbs.

Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary – general Mr Raymond Majongwe said the incident occurred on Saturday around 4PM, 20 km from Karoi.

“I can confirm the accident which took place on Saturday 20km from Karoi whereby we lost one of our school heads identified as Mr Mugwanda,” he said.

Mr Majongwe alleged that the driver of a Mandava High School truck, a Mr Mutumhe lost control of the vehicle as he tried to avoid a pothole.

“The four headmasters were on their way from the PTUZ Nash meeting which we had in Kariba and just 20 KM from Karoi the truck driver identified as Mr Mutumhe lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road and rolling several times,” said Mr Majongwe.

“It is sad that we lost Mr Mugwanda. It is our wish that the injured heal through our prayers. We pray that the soul of the deceased will rest in eternal peace. The PTUZ family joins in the grieving and we are really sorry for the tragic event,” he said.

He said they are going to help Mugwandas’ family with funeral and burial arrangements.- state media