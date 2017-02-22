Horror Accident Claims 2 Lives

Wife of senior Bulawayo journalist, Innocent Kurwa, Getrude and her mother died when the vehicle Getrude was driving collided head-on with a bus in Gweru on Tuesday.

Mrs Kurwa who was taking her mother back to Kwekwe after a medical review at Gweru General Hospital, collided with a PCJ bus just after Regina Mundi High School along the Gweru-Harare highway.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the accident.

She said Mrs Kurwa died on the spot while her mother died later at Gweru General Hospital.

“I can confirm that the accident occurred near Regina Mundi High School and one person died on the spot,” she said.

In Bulawayo mourners are gathered at the Kurwa family house at number 103 Walsingham Drive in Sunninghill.

Mr Kurwa said yesterday that burial dates will be announced in due course. Mrs Kurwa is survived by husband and three children. – State Media