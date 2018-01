By Dorrothy Moyo| The man who booed Grace Mugabe at the make or break Interface Rally, the former First Lady’s Bulawayo function that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa being fired, Magura Charumbira has died.

Charumbira, a Zanu PF Youth member, died Monday morning in a road traffic accident in Norton, 40 km.

The accident which happened just outside the capital city, Harare, was at the time of writing still to be confirmed by the local police. – more to follow…