HORROR ACCIDENTS: 2 Killed, 24 Injured

Two people died on the spot while three others were injured when a bus failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the road before landing on its right side in Lupane.

The Maplanka Bulawayo-bound bus was involved in an accident along the Lupane-Tiki Sibombo Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Catherine Sibanda (56) of New Luveve in Bulawayo and Rodney Ngwenya, whose age was not given, of Manoti area in Gokwe.

Matabeleland North spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that we received a report of a road traffic accident which occurred at around 2AM along the Lupane –Bulawayo Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the bus veered of the road and landed on its right side.

“Two people died on the spot while three others were injured. The bodies were ferried to St Luke’s Mission Hospital mortuary and the injured are being treated at that hospital,” she said.

Insp Makonese urged members of the public to exercise caution when driving especially at night.

“During this period, utmost caution should be exercised to avoid loss of lives. Drivers must be very careful as roads will be slippery, damaged and vision will be blurred because of the rains. Preserving human lives is one of our mandates as police and we urge motorists to take heed,” she said.

In another accident, two Granvia vehicles were involved in a head on collision at the 52km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road on Saturday, injuring 21 passengers from both vehicles.

One of the vehicles which was headed towards Gwanda from Bulawayo had 14 passengers on board, while the other one heading to Bulawayo had seven passengers.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said: “One of the drivers tried to overtake an unidentified vehicle in front of an oncoming vehicle resulting in a head on collision with the vehicle which was headed to Bulawayo. As a result, all passengers from both vehicles were injured.”

The injured were rushed to Esigodini District Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals.- state media