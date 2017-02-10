Horror as 8yr Old Boy Drowns

The state media reports that an eight-year-old pupil at Bambanani Primary School in Inyathi drowned while trying to cross Mbembeswana River with his three friends on their way from school.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala said when the three pupils crossed the river, they went home and reported that their colleague had drowned.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

“Inyathi villagers went to the river bank and found the boy’s body. We continue to advise the public to accompany pupils to and from school or allow them to skip attending school if they feel it is unsafe,” Asst Insp Nkala said.

A number of pupils have drowned countrywide since the rainy season started, with education authorities saying it was better for children to miss school than cross flooded rivers.

In another drowning case, Asst Insp Nkala said the body of a man who was reported missing in Lupane has been found decomposing along the Mbembesi River bank.

Shelter Nyathi (20) and his brother allegedly visited a village across the river on January 29, and on their way back home at around 6PM they found the river flooded.

Nyathi’s brother managed to cross and went home but the deceased said he was going back to the village where they had visited earlier. However, he did not reach his destination and it is suspected that he later attempted to cross the river and drowned.

“A man’s body was spotted trapped on a tree on the river bank. Villagers managed to retrieve the body before our sub aqua team arrived and no foul is suspected,” said Asst Insp Nkala.

“Nyathi left home on January 29 with his brother and they visited Lupanda Village until 6PM. On their way back home they discovered that Mbembesi River was flooded as it had rained heavily and his brother decided to cross the river.

“Nyathi said he would rather go back to their relatives’ homestead as the river was too full. On the next day his brother discovered that Nyathi did not go back and on February 4, the family filed a missing person report.”

He said on February 6, a girl was looking for mushrooms along the river bank and spotted a body.

She went back to the village and notified her grandfather and other villagers.

“Villagers went to the river and retrieved the body which was in a state of decomposition. Nyathi’s relatives took the body and no foul is suspected,” said Asst Insp Nkala.

On Tuesday, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) said it was worried that people continue to risk their lives by trying to cross flooded rivers.