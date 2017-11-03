Horror As Bus Crushes Three Telone Employees To Death

Terrence Mawawa, Mvuma| Three Telone Employees were crushed to death in a horrific road accident on Wednesday.

The three workers were working on a trench on the 22 km peg along the Chivhu-Mvuma Road when a Harare bound Bermuda Bus veered off the road and accidentally ran over them.

According to eyewitness, the accident happened in the morning and the driver of the bus was speeding.

“The driver saw an oncoming vehicle at Sebakwe Bridge as he attempted to overtake a haulage truck.

The bus ploughed into six Telone workers while they were lifting a generator.

The bus landed a few metres from the river after hitting a tree. All the passengers travelling in the bus escaped without injuries,” said the eyewitness.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende told ZimEye.com she was yet to receive a detailed report on the accident.

The police however still maintain their preliminary report seen by ZimEye.com which says that three other workers were seriously injured.