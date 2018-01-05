Horror As Business Tycoon Kills ZRP Cop During Beer Drinking Binge

Terrence Mawawa | A Murewa based business tycoon shot and killed a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Cop following a brawl at his bar.

The tragic incident happened on New Year’s Day at Chitova Business Centre.

William Hukuimwe, the Murewa based business tycoon allegedly shot ZRP Officer, Gift Kawishi three times on the chest with an FN Baby Pistol.Kawishi died instantly.

“On January 1, Kawishi was drinking beer with his friend, Bothwell Dzoto and the two had a misunderstanding with another patron.

The heated argument degenerated into a fist fight.

Hukuimwe then intervened and assaulted Kawishi and Dzoto.

He then rushed to his car, picked a pistol and shot Kawishi three times on the chest,” police in Mashonaland East said.

Police have since arrested the 51-year-old business tycoon on charges of shooting and killing a police officer.

