Horror As Church Leader Brutally Kills Wife

Terrence Mawawa, Shurugwi| A member of an apostolic sect stunned the Shurugwi Community when he axed his wife to death in a bizarre incident.

The apostolic sect member, Tapiwa Chinyama of Village 3, Beaconkop Farm in Shurugwi, appeared before a local magistrate on Thursday.He was charged with murder.

Facts were that Chinyama fell in love with Betserai Shava in 2016, following the death of the latter’ s husband.

“The two concurred to stay at Shava’ s place. Chinyama then began to drink alcohol resulting in incessant conflicts with Shava.

Shava then threatened to eject Chinyama out of her house.

Shava sought guidance from fellow sect members.

Last week on Monday Shava left her place of residence around 10 pm and Chinyama pursued her.

He then struck her several times with an axe,” the court heard.

Shava’ s daughter who witnessed the nasty incident, rushed to the police where she reported the matter leading to Chinyama’ s arrest.

Chinyama was remanded in custody pending further information pertaining to the case.