Horror As Dad Tortures Son (10) Over Lost Goats

Terrence Mawawa, Kwekwe | In a shocking case of blatant child abuse, a Kwekwe man tied his 10- year- old son to a chair, turned him upside down and badly flogged him for failing to locate family goats.

The tormented boy had earlier on attempted to run away from home fearing his father would thrash him for failing to find the stray goats.

Willard Sikhati of Melrose Farm in Redcliff appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate, Vimbai Mutukwa last week. He was charged with child abuse.

Representing the State, Vincent Chimwenje said in June 2017, Sikhate instructed his child to go and look for the goats at the community grazing pastures.

However the boy failed to locate the goats. He returned home and slept in the bathroom to avoid being questioned about the goats.

A furious Sikhati later found out about the empty goat pen and then tied the boy to the chair in the house. He turned him upside down and assaulted him several times.

“The boy suffered multiple head and back injuries after being severely assaulted by his father. He was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where he received medical treatment,'” the court heard.

Sikhati was sentenced to one year in jail for the offence.

Angry neighbours confirmed Sikhati was a ruthless and very abusive parent.

“We are happy with the sentence. That man is violent, abusive and insensitive. He nearly killed his son over a petty issue,” said a Redcliff resident.