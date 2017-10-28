Horror As Form 4 Pupils Brutally Kill Grade One Child For Making Noise

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| In a shocking and gruesome murder incident, two Ordinary Level pupils at Guni High School brutally killed a Grade One child for making noise last week.

The two pupils, both aged 17, missed their final examinations after being arrested on Monday for brutally killing the Grade One child, Daylon Kwangwari(7).

The two appeared before Gutu Magistrate Edwin Marecha, facing murder charges.

The court heard that on Friday last week the two were studying with their friends and some girls when they saw a group of children from Guni Primary School walking home.

Kwangware and his friends then jeered at the two boys saying they were up to some pranks with the girls.

Angered by the noise, the two boys beat up Kwangari and his friends.

“The two boys forced Kwangari and another child into a nearby pool. The other child managed to escape. He ran back to school and informed his teacher about the incident.

The primary school teacher ran to the scene and found Kwangwari dead,” Prosecutor Millicent Azangwe told the court.

The two boys were remanded in custody to November 6 for continuation of trial. – ZimEye